Star cast: Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya & Manav Vij

Director: Advait Chandan

Producers: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Jyoti Deshpande & Ajit Andhare

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Review: Expectations

Aamir Khan was last seen in 2018’s Thugs Of Hindostan, which turned out to be one of the biggest disasters in his career. Despite being brutally panned, it managed to make over 140 crores at the Indian box office. But that was completely a different time. If released today, Thugs Of Hindostan would have been a film wrapping its run below 70-80 crores.

A lot has changed after the pandemic, and so has the hype of LSC. When the film was announced before the pandemic and the first look of Aamir was unveiled, it did spark curiosity. However, multiple delays in the release especially after the makers decided to avoid a clash with KGF Chapter 2, a wrong impression was sent among the movie enthusiasts.

When released, the trailer of LSC received an average response. Further, the boycott trend maligned the reputation of the film. All such factors plus a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan made it clear that LSC won’t open big as expected, but would take a good enough start and depend much on word-of-mouth.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Review: Impact

Amid all the ‘unnecessary’ social media negativity, Laal Singh Chaddha has finally released. As per the opening day samples, the film has just taken a decent start at the box office and the occupancy has been much lower than expected. One can clearly notice too much hate for the film on the internet creating an impact.

Even though the film is good, the biggest culprit is its length. As per the current trend, the audience of Bollywood films has become too impatient to tolerate a time-consuming and layered film like LSC. Also, some might find the content too elite, thus restricting its audience size.

Aamir’s previous films had things catering to all sections of the audience. Here, the film gets restricted to a niche zone and only has things to offer to A centres. Further, the competition with Raksha Bandhan has put a big question mark on its fate at the box office. Undoubtedly, the film will enjoy the benefit of multiple holidays but post that, it will work with a limited audience.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Laal Singh Chaddha has a thing working in its favour and that’s its content. However, considering a lot of damage has been done due to social media hate, too much eliteness and a competitor in the form of Raksha Bandhan, the film has its limitations at the box office.

It is expected to wrap up its lifetime run between 70-90 crores.

