Star cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Neeraj Sood & Seema Pahwa.

Director: Aanand L Rai

Producers: Zee Studios, Aanand L Rai & Alka Hiranandani

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Review: Expectations

Akshay Kumar isn’t in his best form with two back-to-back duds like Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. However, the promo of this film gave us feel-good vibes and assured us of marking Akshay’s comeback into a territory, he is best known for. His films like Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and other light-hearted family entertainers have earned him a special place among the audience and this film made us feel that Khiladi is ready to play the game on his home ground.

Further, the clash with Laal Singh Chaddha made RB a topic of discussion among Bollywood enthusiasts. Unlike LSC, RB didn’t look like suffering much from the boycott Bollywood trend. With the name of Aanand L Rai attached, the film looked like a good family entertainer which would take just about a decent start and then grow with word-of-mouth coming into play.

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Review: Impact

The reviews are mixed so far with Akshay Kumar fans giving it a thumbs up while the neutral audience calling it a one-time watch. The occupancy report too has been low across the country if early samples are considered. It isn’t surprising though as the film was always expected to take just about a decent start as it’s not a complete masala entertainer or a film high on commercial elements. The advance booking too isn’t helping either. The film is driven completely by spot bookings.

In the case of Bachchhan Paandey, given its mass entertainer feel, it took a good start despite The Kashmir Files’ fever and Holi holiday. It had its target audience fixed and it opened on a good note in mass pockets. Here, just like Samrat Prithviraj, the audience isn’t fixed as it’s not completely a mass-driven film nor a complete multiplex affair. On top of that, it is facing a dent due to Laal Singh Chaddha. So, as far as the opening is concerned, the film will stay below Aamir Khan’s film.

RB will enjoy the benefit of an extended weekend and of Independence Day holiday falling on Monday. Post-holiday period, the film will continue to find its audience in chunks until and unless Laal Singh Chaddha enjoys superb reports, which isn’t clearly happening so far.

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, despite being flawed, Raksha Bandhan will enjoy its theatrical run. Not-so-threatening competition from Laal Singh Chaddha, multiple holidays, and the absence of a major Bollywood film for the next two weeks will give a boost to the film. It is expected to earn between 85-105 crores at the box office.

As a typical Akshay Kumar film is known for its budget of 100-150 crores on average, this number looks not-so-impressive. However, considering Raksha Bandhan is made on a very controlled budget, the 85-105 crores range looks a good one to settle down.

