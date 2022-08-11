Akshay Kumar is here with yet another heartwarming film Raksha Bandhan. The actor never disappoints his fans as he has something unique to deliver with his every release. The family drama film that was released today is getting a fair response from the audience and critics. Now let’s have a look at the advance booking status for the film.

Advertisement

The Aanand L Rai directorial is clashing with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha but both the films as been getting a good response. Other than Khiladi Kumar, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna.

Mumbai

Advertisement

There’s hardly any improvement for Raksha Bandhan in Mumbai and just like yesterday, only 15% of shows are only booked.

Delhi

The buzz for Raksha Bandhan in the capital city is picking up pace and currently, more than 30% of shows are booked for the film.

Bengaluru

Although Akshay Kumar went all out to promote his latest release but seems like Bangaloreans aren’t showing any response for the film.

Ahmedabad

Till now, the Gujarat capital was not showing a positive response for Raksha Bandhan but on the day of its release close to 20% of shows are booked.

Hyderabad

The city has very few shows for Akshay Kumar starrer and similar to yesterday just 10% of shows are only booked

Chennai and Pune

Even though they’re among the major cities but there is hardly any response to Raksha Bandhan. In these cities, less than 10% of shows are only booked.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: It’s A Slow-Mo Scenario For Aamir Khan But Hope Is Still Very Much Alive!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram