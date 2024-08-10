Outsiders vs. nepotism is a never-ending debate in Bollywood. While some actors acknowledge the privilege they got due to their parents’ connections in the industry, others talk about the struggles they faced to get an opportunity in films.

Then there is a whole different section of Bollywood stars, who seem to be outsiders, but actually had well-established connections in the entertainment world even before they made their debut. Who are these actors? Let’s find out.

1. Kiara Advani

Over the years, Kiara Advani has tried her best to convince fans that she is not a product of nepotism, and has succeeded as well. From talking about the hardships of the early days of her career to discussing how designers refused to lend her clothes, the Shershaah star has often attempted to portray her image as an outsider. However, that is not the case as Kiara is a relative of ‘90s superstar, Juhi Chawla.

Juhi even promoted Kiara’s first film, Fugly, in 2014, on Twitter, and shared its trailer tagging her ‘niece.’ That being said, Kiara did have her share of struggles, as she did not get big projects in the initial phase of her career. But she worked hard and bagged hit films like Lust Stories, Good Newwz, and Kabir Singh, which made her a household name.

2. Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood’s favorite Punjabi Munda, Vicky Kaushal is considered to be an outsider by many, thanks to his modest debut with Masaan. However, the Bad Newz actor actually got exposure to the industry from an early age as he is the son of veteran stunt director, Shyam Kaushal. Vicky’s father is a well-respected man in B-Town, having worked as an action director on films like Dunki, Padmaavat, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Nevertheless, Vicky made his own place in the industry with his impeccable talent, charming personality, and viral dance moves. The actor has consistently proved his acting matte with the movies Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham, and Sam Bahadur.

3. Yami Gautam

Probably one of the most surprising names on the list, Yami Gautam is considered to be the poster girl of outsiders in the industry. Time and again, the actress has vouched for change in Bollywood, where opportunities should be given based on talent and not on family name. But, Yami herself is the daughter of a producer. Her father, Mukesh Gautam, is a director and producer of Punjabi films. He is also the vice president of PTC Network, a prominent broadcast company in Punjab.

At the same time, though Yami comes from an influential background, it is her unconventional film choices that make her stand out in Bollywood. She started her career on television and soon transitioned into films. However, instead of playing eye-candy roles, the actress chose meaty characters, such as in films like Kaabil, Article 370, and A Thursday.

4. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has consistently showcased his versatility and is counted among the best actors of his generation. However, this does not negate the fact that he too had relatives in the film industry, which in a way helped him bag his first film. Ranveer’s mother, Anju Bhavnani, is the cousin of Sonam Kapoor’s mother, Sunita Kapoor. Hence, Ranveer and Sonam are second cousins, and Anil Kapoor is his distant uncle.

Not only that, Ranveer has a nepotism connection from his paternal side as well. His grandmother, Chand Burke, was a famous name in the film industry back in the 1940s. She worked in pre-partition Punjabi films and made her Bollywood debut in 1954 opposite Raj Kapoor in Boot Polish. However, Ranveer Singh has proved that it is ultimately your talent that takes you far ahead in Bollywood with his stupendous performances in films like Lootera, Padmaavat, and Gully Boy.

5. Govinda

Govinda ruled over Bollywood in the ‘90s and is largely considered a self-made man. However, not many are aware that both of the superstar’s parents were actors. His father, Arun Kumar Ahuja, appeared in lead or supporting roles in more than 30 films in the 1940s and ‘50s. Govinda’s mother, Nirmala Devi, appeared in movies like Anmol Ratan (1950) and was also an accomplished Hindustani classical vocalist of the Patiala Gharana. Govinda took the legacy of his parents forward and created his own signature style in Bollywood, becoming the king of comedy and dance through films like Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

6. Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey took the road less traveled by in Bollywood and made a name for himself in independent cinema, while also appearing in some commercial films. His critically acclaimed career makes the audience perceive him as an outsider. However, Ranvir, too, comes from a filmy background as his father, K.D. Shorey was a producer and actor. At the same time, Ranvir is an example of how things are not always easy for nepotism kids, as he chose to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3 citing lack of work, despite appearing in hit films like Ek Tha Tiger, Singh Is Kinng, and Khosla Ka Ghosla.

