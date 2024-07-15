Vicky Kaushal is currently trending on all social media because of his killer moves and seductive looks in Bad Newz. The actor is married to one of the gorgeous Indian actresses, Katrina Kaif, and rumors were going around that she is pregnant. Vicky has now broken his silence on the matter and cleared the air around it.

The couple recently graced the Ambani wedding in style. Katrina looked regal in a red saree with golden work, while Vicky looked handsome in a white sherwani with floral work. For the uninitiated, there were rumors that Kaif was pregnant and had decided to give birth to their first child in London. The fans were excited about the news; however, the couple never confirmed it, and Kat’s reps dismissed them. Vicky addressed it as an event and revealed the truth behind it.

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his upcoming rom-com Bad Newz. During one such promotion, the Uri actor addressed the pregnancy rumors and dismissed them like Katrina Kaif‘s PR team did previously. As per News 18 and as quoted by Indian Express, at the press conference, Vicky said, “As far as the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations.”

Vicky Kaushal skilfully steered the conversation towards his movie Bad Newz. The talented actor continued, “Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz, and when we are ready with the good news, we will definitely share with you).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film Bad Newz, starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk alongside him, will be released in theatres on July 19.

