Trptii Dimri has been all over the news since Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was released last year. On social media, she was dubbed the national crush. The actress currently has Bad Newz coming up for release and has reacted to being called the national crush. Keep scrolling for the details.

Triptii made her acting debut in the comedy film Poster Boys in 2017. Her first lead role was in the romantic drama Laila Majnu, but her breakthrough performance was in Anvita Dutt’s period film Bulbbul. She gave another exceptional performance in Qala in 2022. Bulbbul earned a Filmfare OTT Award and even featured in Forbes Asia’s Under 30 list in 2021. Triptii was widely praised for her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, earning her Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress nomination.

Triptii Dimri played Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, featuring Rashmika Mandanna as well. However, the Bulbbul star got more attention than the Pushpa actress. Recently, at the trailer launch of Bad Newz, Triptii was asked about being the ‘national crush,’ according to a Hindustan Times report. She was asked whether it bothered her.

Triptii Dimri said, “In my experience, luckily, I would like to thank God because, in my experience, it has been the other way around, as many films I have done in my career, whether they are the older films that I did earlier or the ones that have released recently, I have received a lot of love from my audience. People have liked my work and have spoken about it.” The Animal actress continued, “Initially, when I came into the industry, I always wanted people should talk about my work and nothing else. Luckily, when my films have released, they have spoken about my work.”

She also said she feels fortunate about it and all the love the fans showed her. Triptii added, “I think these things motivate us actors to do better in life and to keep working on our craft, and I think, that way, I have been very fortunate.” The video has been posted on BollyBlindsNGossip on Reddit. You can check it out here:

On the professional front, Triptii Dimri will star in Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. It will be released in theatres on July 19. The Animal star also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline. It is slated to be released on Diwali this year.

