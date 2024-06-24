Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion was released in theatres on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is a sports biographical drama based on the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. Kartik received immense praise for his performance, and the movie also received positive reviews. However, the film is struggling a bit to mint good numbers at the box office.

Chandu Champion is Kartik Aaryan’s first theatrical release of 2024. The actor had a hit last year with ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. His 2022 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also earned good numbers. The actor has a fantastic fan following and is one of the most beloved actors in the country. However, despite all this, Kartik has to deal with negativity in his career.

Kartik Aaryan On Dealing With Negativity

In 2021, there were reports that Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan allegedly had a fallout, and hence, Dostana 2 was shelved. Sandeep Singh also stated in an interview that after tasting success, the Chandu Champion star has become a different person. In an interview, Kartik was asked how he deals with negativity and negative things written about him.

Kartik Aaryan told Hindustan Times, “I stay silent. Be it good things or bad things, I just try to stay silent. Silence is very powerful. I have dealt with the biggest situation with silence. And that is what I believe in, and follow that only.”

“And it is not just me who understands this. Everybody understands that. Nobody is stupid in today’s day and age. We are smart enough to know who’s doing it, and what is happening. I believe you should just stay quiet and just let your work speak louder than words,” Kartik stated about negative things being written about him.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Anees Bazmees’ Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror-comedy also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, and it will hit the theatres during Diwali this year.

