Panchayat fame Sunita Rajwar has been working in the industry for decades and has a newfound re-introduction through her impeccable work on OTT. But did you know that Sunita once dated Nawazuddin Siddiqui? Also, the two were in a serious relationship, and after the breakup, Nawaz once wrote that his breakup with Sunita impacted him severely. Sunita Rajwar did not stay silent and even sued Nawaz for defamation. In a lengthy post, she lashed out at the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor, revealing the truth about their breakup. Here’s what went down.

It is tough to imagine that the famous stars we know now had a personal life before they stepped into the limelight; sometimes, stories from the struggling days of actors add to the salacious lore of the entertainment industry. Sunita Rajwar, who started her journey with a small role On TV, has become really popular with her roles on shows like Panchayat, Gullak, and more. But she has been making headlines for her years-old romance with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for a bit now.

Sunita was Nawazuddin’s very first girlfriend. The ex-couple fell in love as they were trying to make a name for themselves in the business. But after a year and a half of dating, the couple broke up. Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote in his memoir, An Ordinary Life, that Sunita left him because he was struggling and poor at the time. Additionally, he said that the breakup had left him so broken-hearted that he had considered suicide.

But later, in 2017, Sunita criticized the actor for spreading falsehoods and damaging her reputation in a long Facebook post. The actress claimed that her reason for leaving Nawazuddin was not his “poor status” but rather his “poor thinking.” She added that the actor had made their relationship seem like a “joke” to their mutual friends.

After receiving much criticism, Nawazuddin decided to take his memoir off the market. On October 30, 2017, he apologized via Twitter to everyone whose feelings he had offended and for creating a volatile atmosphere around it. Rituparna Chatterjee co-authored An Ordinary Life.

Following Nawazuddin’s withdrawal from the book, Sunita Rajwar sued the actor for defamation, claiming that he had damaged her reputation and caused her mental suffering. The lawsuit was filed for Rs. 2 crore. Furthermore, according to a report published by Mid-Day, Nawazuddin addressed Sunita’s accusations, characterizing them as “cheap publicity” stunts.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also claimed he was referring to another Sunita, not Sunita Rajwar. However, the latter denied his assertions and disclosed to Mumbai Mirror: “He is lying that I am not the same Sunita. He has given all the evidence in his memoir that says I am the one he is talking about. First, he wrote my name in the book along with the National School of Drama, although without a surname, there was no other Sunita in NSD during our batch. Then he referred to that girl as Pahadi Girl; again, there was no other girl from the hills other than me. Then he also mentioned that the Sunita in his book was a roommate of famous television actress Achint Kaur, because of whose influence she might have left him, so it’s clear as I was sharing accommodation with Achint Kaur.”

The whole saga ended in a lull, with neither side winning, and they did not address each other again.

