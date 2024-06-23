Some television shows are etched in our memories forever. One such show is the iconic CID, which enjoyed a glorious run for several years. Each actor and their respective characters have become a household name over the years. Even today, on online streaming platforms, it enjoys an impressive viewership. Sadly, it didn’t get the farewell it deserved, leaving Shivaji Satam heartbroken.

For those who don’t know, the crime fiction series started in 1998. Directed and created by Brijendrapal Singh, aka BP Singh, the show ran successfully for two decades. During these years, it earned massive viewership and a cult following, which eventually helped the channel that telecasted it. However, in 2018, it came to an end abruptly, leaving fans and even actors shocked.

Talking about the negligence CID suffered despite enjoying a good run, Shivaji Satam once opened up about how the show was not given importance. While talking to ETimes in 2022, Satam said, “It was a Friday, and we were told that Monday would be our last day. Even our producers weren’t in the know. Lekin haan, yeh zaroor tha that we were feeling different for nearly a year.”

The CID actor continued, “We were being pushed- our show was down to 10:30 from the 10:00 pm slot. Then, it started coming late on-air, say 10:40. Slowly, we were beginning to see the light only around 11 pm. Whatever was happening was sad. We could sense that something is messed up. something is wrong. We started feeling unwanted.”

Shivaji Satam further said, “Bahut badi gadbad thi. It was like you and I are talking, like now, for instance, and I suddenly get pushed out of the frame.”

For those who don’t know, Satam played the iconic character of ACP Pradyuman in CID. It also featured Dayanand Shetty as Sr. Inspector Daya, Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet, and Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks in key roles.

