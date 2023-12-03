CID isn’t just a television show; it’s been an emotion for many growing up in the 90s. Sony TV’s show ran for 20 years, panning through 1500+ episodes, being the reason for major nostalgia for those who loved to watch detective dramas on TV. Earlier today, the news broke that Dinesh Phadnis, the actor who played Fredricks on the show, has suffered from a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital.

He was recently admitted to the hospital as well, owing to his serious health implications. But, now the news coming in is that his co-star Dayanand Shetty, who played ‘Daya’ on the same show, has spoken about his health and things aren’t too well.

Dayanand first clarified the rumors and revealed that Dinesh Phadnis didn’t have a heart attack. Yes, he was rushed to Thunga Hospital in Mumbai, and he’s currently battling for his life.

Another heartbreaking news Dayanand delivered was that he’s currently on a ventilator after seeing a slight improvement in health yesterday. Things are extremely critical for the actor, and the CID team visited the hospital.

In his conversation with Indian Express, Dayanand Shetty broke the silence about his co-star’s health and said, “Dinesh Phadnis is hospitalized and on a ventilator; doctors are observing him. He has not suffered a heart attack; it is a different treatment, and I wouldn’t like to comment on it.”

Apart from acting on the show, Dinesh also owned the talent of writing, and that’s why he wrote a few episodes of CID as well. The goofball personality of his character was highly relatable to many, and his brilliant portrayal of the same helped to create a special connection with the audience.

Apart from CID, you’ll remember Dinesh Phadnis from his cameo as Fredericks on yet another one of the longest shows of Indian TV, i.e., Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has also acted opposite Aamir Khan & Hrithik Roshan in movies like Sarfarosh Super 30.

We hope Dinesh gets well soon, making us all laugh with his unique antics. Wishing his family all the strength and support in this challenging time. Stick to this space for all the recent updates on Dinesh Phadnis’ health.

