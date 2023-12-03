Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Finally End After 15 Years? Disha Vakani's Dayaben's Return 'Bait' Leads To The #BoycottTMKOC Trend!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been under the radar for many months now, and it looks like they’ve faced the last nail in the coffin with the latest controversy around the show. Asit Kumarr Modi, the maker of the show, has been trying too hard to get back his old audience and retain the current ones.

Where it all started? Because of the changes in the central cast in the show and the change in concept from the real, raw, authentic family problems to focusing more on the social issues, controversies around how the old cast left (Shailesh Lodha’s due payment, Jennifer Mistry‘s alleged s*xual harassment accusations) and many more things, viewers were really getting frustrated with the show.

What happened now that could change everything? In yet another desperate attempt to grab more TRP, makers of the show hinted at the return of Dayaben in the show. Asit Kumarr Modi has clarified many times why it’s hard to bring back Disha Vakani as Dayaben owing to her personal commitments. Still, the show has never stopped hinting at the character’s return.

This time, like every other previous time, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans got excited for their favourite duo of Dilip Joshi‘s Jethalal and Dayaben to reunite on screen. But, like all the times before, even this time, the show’s makers used this just as bait to grab eyeballs and didn’t fulfill their long-lost promise.

The latest episode saw Jethalal crying over Dayaben not coming back, which made the fans of not only the show but also Dilip Joshi furious over the makers trying to take them for granted. Many Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans came together to trend #BoycottTMKOC on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Check out the fans’ reactions:

@AsitKumarrModi So you're happy now after breaking the hearts of all your viewers & now there is no reason left to watch the new ep, okay we understand what you want to do, Shame on you! #BoycottTMKOC #tmkoc pic.twitter.com/b2Qlq55gyP — Ayush Mohanty (@iamayushmohanty) December 2, 2023

It's been years now, fans are still waiting to watch to this Og Duo on screen.. but the show is only giving lollipop to us !! #BoycottTMKOC 😔 pic.twitter.com/54IhZpDCU2 — Priya (@hellofrompriya) December 3, 2023

Again Daya didn't return, now nobody want to watch this show, I already left 2-3 years before. Amazed to see Dilip sir's acting still after this, he is only reason my father still watches it. #BoycottTMKOC pic.twitter.com/19lXpp53Ee — JeetSain 🇮🇳 (@jeetsain48) December 3, 2023

This Duo will never be back on Screen 💔#BoycottTMKOC pic.twitter.com/uPIVpddPMV — Priya (@hellofrompriya) December 3, 2023

This will be the end of the show because we viewers can't see the same story again and again. pic.twitter.com/UlWEkBMyjT #BoycottTMKOC

It looks like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers will have to find a solution for this as soon as possible because the fans aren’t in any mood to entertain any more baits.

