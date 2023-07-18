Looks like the time has arrived! Finally, after a long time, the makers have confirmed that Dayaben, who was played by Disha Vakani, is all set to return to the show. Yes, you heard that right! Ever since Disha went on a maternity break, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see her return on the show. While rumours of her return make headlines every now and then, the makers were yet to fulfil their promise until now.

The show has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. After Shailesh Lodha’s controversial exit, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accused producers of se*ual harassment. Now here’s an exciting update about the show and it’s sure to leave you hooked.

Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s fan page took to Instagram to drop a video to make an exciting announcement. The video, which has surfaced on the web sees Sunderlal aka Dayaben’s brother confirming her return. In the clip, Sunderlal is heard saying that Dayaben will definitely return on this Diwali. While it isn’t confirmed it Disha Vakani will return or a new actress will ace the character?

Soon after the surfaced, netizens expressed disappointed comments and looked unconvinced. Commenting on the video a fan wrote, “Iski Diwali aane mein to 2 saal lag jayegi,” while another said, “Daya bhabhi phir bhi nhi aayegi.”

A third user said, “Daya ayegi jarur diwali mein , lekin shirf vdo cl par , uske baad kahegi maa ka tabiyet bigad gaya, aur 2 sal reh na hai , chutiya bana rahe hen ye log ..chodo ..ab to umid hi mar gayi hai.”

A fourth one wrote, “Pahale jaise ab majjaa nahi rahi,” while fifth user commented, “Diwali ko abhi 3 month hai aur yesa na ho yeh show phale band ho jaayee.”

Sixth netizen commented, “Isi ke sath sunder ko ab Direct diwali pe milenge.” Watch the video below:

Sometime back, we brought you former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresses Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Priya Ahuja’s video. The duo has reunited for a project details of which they kept under wrap. Recently, they shared a vide on Insta and wrote alongside, “And we r back together. Something super exciting coming up.. any guesses? Just wait n watch this space for more!”

Well, let’s wait and watch if and when Dayaben returns. What do you think?

