Priya Ahuja Rajda is one of the most popular actresses in the Television Industry. She is well known for her role as Rita Reporter in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She now reveals the dark side of Bollywood. Scroll down to know more.

The actress entered the entertainment industry in 2008 with the TV show Hamari Betiyoon Ka Vivaah. At that time, she was grappling with financial instability and, thus, took up everything that came her way to make ends meet. She revealed the unpleasant experience she had trying to enter Bollywood.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Priya Ahuja Rajda said, “My experience with films has been really weird yet funny. I auditioned for a film named Joker, which had Akshay Kumar in the lead role. I was given a two-page script for the film and informed that I have to shoot with Akshay sir, which obviously made me happy and excited.”

However, it did not end there. When Priya Ahuja Rajda went to the set, she realised there were three more girls rehearsing the same dialogues. “They gave us one line each, which left most of us disheartened because that’s not what we were told prior to the shoot. I called up the casting director and immediately told him the scenario. But he requested me ki ‘is baar kar lo warna mera bahut naam kharaab hoga agar aap set se chale jaaoge’. I did not like the idea of doing that one-line scene but ended up doing it for that casting director. Sometime later, I got to hear that the same person told everyone that ‘ye toh bahut rude hai, set se jaane ki baat karti hai’ and then nobody called me ever again,” she says, adding, “They created my image of a very rude actor, who throws tantrums”.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress reveals that now she does not wish to go back to films as she feels she has not made enough name in the TV industry. “Only those who have reached a certain position in TV get respect and good roles in films. Main shayad abhi TV mein utna bada naam nahi hui hu jaise Mona Singh, Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy. Toh agar main waha pahuch gai aur phir kuch accha aaya, then I might do it,” she said.

Priya Ahuja Rajda further claimed that even though she is not quite happy with the way her career has panned out but would never abuse television, as it has made her who she is today.

