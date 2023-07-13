Rupali Ganguly is a massive name in the Indian television industry and is currently seen in the TRP breaking show ‘Anupamaa’. Ever since the show was launched in 2020, it became a household name, and fans love the storyline and characters of the show. But do you know that Rupali is the highest-paid actress on television right now? And not just that, she’s making double of what her male contemporaries on the show are getting. Yes, we’re talking about Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey here. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Every week we get you BARC ratings, and the show is usually in the top 5 spots and enjoys a massive fan following in the country. And can you guess the amount with which Rupali started on the show? It was 1.5 lakh a day, and now she’s making double of it.

A report by ETimes stated that Rupali Ganguly is making 3 lakhs per episode for Anupamaa post the show became successful on the television channel. Her popularity has become viral, and well, she’s now the highest-paid actress on Indian television.

But do you know how much her male contemporaries on Anupamaa make? As per the recent reports, Gaurav Khanna charges around Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, and so does Sudhanshu Pandey.

So, Rupali Ganguly is making double of what her male actors are getting paid, and you see how the tables have turned. Usually, women make less money in showbiz than male actors, but this beauty changes the rules and how.

As far as the other actors on the show are concerned, Madalsa Sharma is getting paid Rs 30-35K per episode, Muskam Bamne with Rs 27-30K per episode, Nidhi Shah with Rs 32K per episode and Alpana Buch with Rs 25K.

