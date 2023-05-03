‘Anupamaa’ Fame Madalsa Sharma Talks About Her Off-Screen ‘Tom N Jerry’ Bond With On-Screen Hubby Sudhanshu Pandey

Apart from sharing screen space for the popular TV show Anupamaa, actor Madalsa Sharma has collaborated with Sudhanshu Pandey once again. This time for a music video for the song titled Dil Ki Tu Zameen. This is her third video and she is looking forward to its release.

“It was a super fun experience shooting for a music video with Sudhanshu as we’ve been working together in Anupama for the last 3 years. So even while shooting for the music video we were in the same comfort zone. What made it all the more special was that it was an outdoor shoot and the locations were spectacularly amazing,” says Madalsa, adding that the team working on the project are fabulous too.

The music video has been shot in some beautiful, unexplored locations in Gujarat. “I was surprised to see the locations because they were as beautiful as any other part of the world. We were the first ones to shoot at these untouched locations, which you all will see in our music video soon,” smiles the actor, who is good friends with Sudhanshu.

“As you must have seen in our reels, we share a “Tom n Jerry” sort of a bond. We’ve been working together for all this time and it’s always been a fun-filled exercise which we both enjoy,” Madalsa Sharma smiles again.

Praising Sudhanshu for his portrayal of Vanraj, she adds, “Vanraj Shah is the leading man of our show and he’s been carrying the show wonderfully well. He’s responsible for making Anupamaa interesting because of his characterisation and Sudhanshu is doing true justice to the part with his performance.”

So what are the similarities and dissimilarities between you and Sudhanshu? “As far as similarities are concerned, it’s the passion for work, discipline and we both enjoy working and having our funny moments on set together. As far as dissimilarities are concerned, our food choices are different since he is a pure vegetarian and is more mature, and I still have to learn a few things from him,” Madalsa Sharma answers.

Anupamaa is one of the leading TV shows when it comes to TRP rating. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and more.

