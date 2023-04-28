The TRP report for week 16 is out, showing us the ratings and the rank of the shows. As Anupamaa continues to rule the TV, there is a surprise entry in the top 5, and it’s not a new show. Let’s look at shows that have won the masses’ hearts this week. Scroll down to know.

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant, and other actors play crucial roles in the daily serial produced by Rajan Shahi. The show received a rating of 2.7 despite the separation of the main protagonists.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, grabs the second spot on the list. The show’s TRP rating for this week was 2.2. There has been very little improvement from the previous week. While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh, has experienced a minor dip in viewership. Its TRP rating decreased from 2.1 last week to 2.0 this week.

Faltu starring Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouksey is immensely popular among the Tv audience. With a rating of 1.8, it is ranked fourth. Interestingly three shows are competing for the fifth position. Pandya Store earns a rating of 1.6 and competes with Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie.

Imlie is also in the fifth spot with a rating of 1.6. It now stars Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor, aka Imlie and Chini, Earlier, the show remained in the top three with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan in the lead.

TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Luthra, Abrar Qazi, and Swarna Pandey, Fans are in love with the chemistry of the lead stars and thus, the show is ahead of many top serials like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more.

From Anupamaa to Imlie, let us know which one is your favourite TV show in the comments.

