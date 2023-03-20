During the 14th edition of Bigg Boss, Sumbul Touqeer Khan was one of the most-loved actresses on Indian Television. The actress, who rose to fame with her TV show ‘Imlie’ was reported, as one of the highest-paid contestants on the show. After enjoying a massive fan following on and off social media, she made it very close to the finale week. Recently, she surprised fans when she bought a luxurious house, pictures of which she shared on social media.

The actress, who’s known for speaking her mind, in her latest interview revealed that she was called ‘Kaali’ for her skin tone. The actress revealed that he had initially rejected Imlie but later when she was cast for the leading role in the show, people said “Kaali ladki ko cast kar liya.”

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Told ETimes, “When I bagged Imlie also things didn’t change instantly. People would call up and say “arre kaisi ladki ko cast kar liya, kaali hai. I had felt very bad that day and I had cried a lot but after the telecast, things started to change. Our opening TRP numbers were 2.2 and the number just went up from there it never came down till the time I was a part of it. People forgot how I looked, they just noticed my work. The people, who disliked me also started praising me.”

“For me colour complexion is not important. I had started to believe that if you are dark skinned you can’t be a lead heroine. All the heroines, if you see them all, were mostly fair. I don’t have anything against anyone but this is what I started to believe. But this stereotype broke when I bagged Imlie,” added Sumbul Touqeer.

The actress further revealed that she had started to believe that if she has this skin tone, she can never be a heroine. She further stated that when she was offered Imlie, she wasn’t convinced that she would get that role following which she directly said no and refused the offer in the beginning. “Mujhe laga main kya lead role karungi. But they asked me to send an audition clip. Abhi tak ke life ka sabse kharab audition agar koi raha hai mera woh wohi tha that I gave for Imlie,” said Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

