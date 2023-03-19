Tajikistani singer and social media influencer Abdu Rozik rose to fame when he appeared in Bigg Boss 16. Although he did not win the Salman Khan hosted reality show, he did win millions of hearts and enjoys a commendable fan following. He has been in the news recently for his alleged fallout with Bigg Boss co-contestant MC Stan. Abdu has now reacted to the alleged fight going on between him and Stan and the young star is pretty heartbroken by it. Keep reading to know everything in detail.

For the unversed, Stan won the 16th season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. A few days back Abdu claimed that the alleged Mandali comprised of Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and others is over. He especially reflected on his friendship with Sajid Khan and Shiv. But he is reportedly also upset with the way Stan has been treating him.

In a live session by Abdu Rozik, the singer shared how MC Stan cuts his call and allegedly switches off the phone. The video snippet has been shared on Twitter by a fan page, including another one where he addressed the controversial fight in the media. As per him, Stan has been making false claims that Abdu is calling him to make a song with him. He also mentioned in the media interaction that he has around 8 million followers and then why would he ask him to make a reel on his song ‘Pyaar’.

See the video on Twitter:

Abdu Rozik in the live video shares that he was there for the rapper during tough times while they were inside the Bigg Boss house. And now he is being ignored by MC Stan. Abdu is visibly upset about the entire thing. Check out the video here:

#AbduRozik – Stan cuts my call and switches off my phone as if i call him to promote my songs or project. Abdu supported him while his tough times in #BB16 and now stan just ignores ! Abdu exposing fake friendship by Stan. Don't feel sad abdu ❤️ #BiggBosspic.twitter.com/HmhVjFdEc1 — 𝑲𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒑 ✧ (@medico_sane) March 18, 2023

As per an earlier report in Bollywood Life, an insider claimed that Abdu Rozik and MC Stan were supposed to collaborate and record a song together but that never happened. They even said that Rozik wanted the rapper to make a reel for his song but the latter declined as he wasn’t interested in doing it. As per the insider, Stan is busy with his work like the others and hence is not able to return calls.

