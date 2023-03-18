Actor Shalin Bhanot is gearing up for his new show, Bekaaboo which will also star Bhojpuri actor Monalisa in a lead role. Post Big Boss 16, Shalin is riding high on success. Recently, during an interview, the actor bared his heart and spoke about many things, and also opened up about his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur’s second marriage & revealed whether he would be attending the wedding or not. Scroll below to read the details!

Shalin and Dalljiet are currently in the news owing to the latter’s second marriage. Notably, Dalljiet and Shalin met on the sets of Kulvaddhu, fell in love, and tied the knot in 2009. However, their marriage went for a toss in the year 2015 after the birth of their son Jaydon. Soon after that, they parted ways. Now, after eight years, the actress has decided to give love a second chance and his ex-husband Shalin has the best message for her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an interview with Etimes, Shalin Bhanot opened up about the second marriage of his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur and talked about his feelings. The actor’s sweet message will surely melt your heart as it proves that people move on in life and they genuinely want others to be happy. The actor said, “ I was Dalljiet all the very best. I really pray to god that she gets love, care, and happiness in the new life that she is going to start. I wish an abundance of love to Dalljiet and Jaydon.” Isn’t that pure goals?

The actor was also asked about attending the wedding & staying connected with Jaydone. To which, Shalin had a very witty answer. He said, “I don’t think so he is going very far. It is a 5-6 hours journey, Woh bhi kar lenge. When you travel to town it takes 2 hours so this not very far. All this is not important; what is important is that to have a complete life and both Dalljiet & Jaydon are going to get that. I have not thought about it. I am shooting on March 18. My show is right now my duty, and I want to give my 200 percent.”

For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot’s ex–wife Dalljiet Kaur is all set to marry her beau Nikhil Patel on March 18. Her wedding festivities kick-started with the mehendi ceremony on 16 March as she dropped some heartwarming pictures on social media.

Shalin’s show Bekaboo is all set to go air on March 18 on Colors TV.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Telling Paps “Kaam Koi Chota Bada Nahi Hota…” Divides Netizens Into Two, While Trolls Say “Gyaan Apne Paas Rakh” Fans Call Her “Shining Superstar”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News