Met Gala 2023 took place on May 1, and it was, like every other year, one of the biggest phenomena of the year. Celebrities served one mind-blowing look after the other and the viewers have still not recovered. Who-wore-what and whether they nailed it or not are the only thing everyone is talking about. Well, a particular look has been on our mind, and it is of Billie Eilish.

Not only the Bad Guy singer looked like an enchantress in the Simone Rocha black gown, but she also gave major bad-girl vibes. Funny enough, her look was given a desi spin on social media and compared to the numero uno vamp of daily soaps – Komolika. Scroll on to learn more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The official Instagram page of Hauterfly made a brilliant edit of Billie Eilish’s Met Gala 2023 look. The clip showcases the singer posing for the camera on the red carpet with the iconic Komolika theme music in the background. The strangest but funniest part about it all? The music matched singer’s vibe perfectly.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAUTERRFLY | A Fork Media Group Co. (@hauterrfly)

Billie Eilish nailed it as Indian Komolika, and we’re not complaining. The vibe probably suited her so well because of her gothic look and makeup. The Simone Rocha gown was made with repurposed fabric, and the tulle dress has lace edges at the hem. It had a tinsel cotton tweed harness underneath with crystal embellishments under her b**bs, gloves and on her hips. While the exuberant attire was all things western, it was her makeup that gave the singer an Indian touch.

She had a matte base with peach lips and peachy eyes. Billie also had kohl around them, and she had tied her in a long braid. The netizens could not stop relating her to Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and here’s what they commented –

One said, “She ate the met gala…”

Another wrote, “Mujhe starting me aisa kyu laga ki ye Urfi jawed hai”

A fan wrote, “Wednesday pro max lag rahi”

While another complained, “She looks like she’s trying to copy gigi’s look but it went wrong”

Another user said, “Competition to Hina Khan 😂”

One more added, “The snake wala bindi was missing”

The last one wrote, “naagin gin gin gin”

Let us know what you think of Billie Eilish and Komolika crossover, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Brad Pitt VS Ben Affleck On Bed! Gwyneth Paltrow Compares Hotties & Says, “Brad Was Like Love Of Your Life, Ben Was Technically Excellent!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News