The BTS boy band from South Korea is a rage across the globe these days. There fans are known as ARMY and the BTS ARMY is very loyal to their idols. The band comprises of Jung Kook, V, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, and J-Hope. Today we brought you an edited video where Jimin could be seen tapping his foot along with members of a girl K-Pop band Le Sserafim, KAZUHA and Hong Eun-chae. This edited video clip sees them dancing to the peppy number Dil Dooba from Khakee. The original song has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in it. And it’s a perfect sync; watch it below to believe it.

The internet is filled with edits like this and sometimes they look better on our favourite Korean band than the original. In this case as well the singers’ moves fit perfectly with the beats of the song. It has been appreciated by the netizens as well.

The edited video of Jimin dancing with Hong Eun-chae and KAZUHA has been going viral on Instagram. it has been posted by the page qualiteaposts with the caption, “Jimin dancing to “dil dooba” with le sserafim is something I didn’t know I needed to see until now..” Yeah, we think we all needed this video to shoo away our mid-week blues.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

BTS ARMY took no time to flood the comment sections with loads of appreciation for their beloved Jimin. One of the users wrote, “Jimin doesn’t follow beats. Beats follow jimin.” Another netizen commented, “Is there Any Bollywood song that doesn’t fit bts”, followed a third user saying, “Jimin can slay anything”, as others commented,

“Best part of bollyXkpop”

“B in BTS stands for Bollywood. Jiminieeeee”

“Jimin ate”

“NAILED IT”

“Jiminshiii slaying Dil Dooba & making it better than original”

“Obsessed”

The original video shows the K-Pop idol dancing to Le Sserafim’s song Unforgiven with KAZUHA and Hong Eun-chae. Check out the original video here on YouTube,

