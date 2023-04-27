Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is living the time of life and there is no doubt about that. Apart from his enthralling acting career, the actor has even made his place in various international events with his charisma and popularity. Well, if the new reports are now to be believed, the actor might join BTS’ Jimin at a star-studded event in New York City.

Apart from being an ace actor, Ranveer is also a brand ambassador of various international labels. The actor became the Indian ambassador of the NBA in 2021 and since then has represented the country in various events.

On the other hand, BTS is among the most popular musical groups in the country as they have moved the audience with their quirky moves and chart-bursting songs. The band consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and V. As the band is currently on a hiatus, its members are focusing on their individual careers.

Now, as per a report by Hello!, Ranveer Singh is currently in New York, ahead of the opening of Tiffany & Co.’s redesigned flagship store. The Padmaavat star was spotted by photographer Elder Ordonez, as he stepped out in Soho clad in trendy clothes. He wore a blue Gucci sweater, matching jacket and a tan trench coat during his outing. Moreover, BTS’ Jimin is also expected to attend the event as he was recently named the brand ambassador of the jewellery brand.

As per his pictures going viral online, the K-Pop star was recently spotted leaving for NYC from South Korea. While he smiled at the shutterbugs, he also gave a glimpse of his jewellery by Tiffany & Co. by lifting his index fingers.

We cannot wait to see the pictures of Ranveer Singh and Jimin’s meeting in NYC.

