The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK are undoubtedly achieving new heights every day. From topping various charts with their new album Born Pink to embarking upon a highly successful tour, they are doing it all. This year, the girl band has reached California’s music festival Coachella and apart from making the audience groove to their tracks, they are also attending concerts of various artists. Recently, Jennie was caught shyly covering her face to avoid appearing on the big screen, and BLINKS cannot get over her adorable reaction.

The girl band debuted in 2016 with four members: Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo. The four members trained for four years before their debut and instantly hit stardom.

Performing at Coachella is indeed a big achievement for BLACKPINK, especially when they are among the leading groups. The four members, clad in stunning outfits, gave their best performances since the music festival began. As the festival entered its second week, Lisa, Jennie and Rose were spotted on the ground enjoying a concert.

At one point, the camera, linked to the huge screen behind the stage, panned toward the audience and focused on the BLACKPINK stars. But, Jennie, wearing a blue dress, was not ready to appear on the screen and hid her face. Her videos from the concert are going viral on Twitter as BLINKS are calling her “Shypink.”

A Twitter user wrote, “jennie was laughing bc she appeared on the big screen.”

jennie was laughing bc she appeared on the big screen 😭 pic.twitter.com/suFyMnhcMM — ً (@firejennie) April 24, 2023

Another wrote, “The way Jennie didn’t wanna be on the screen. Chaelisa were just vibin’.”

JENNIE AVOIDING THE CAMERA SENDS 😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/B29YA6NJKs — laur (@LIS4NTHEM) April 24, 2023

Reacting to the same, a fan wrote, “not her acting shy as if she didn’t eat up the stage just the night before,” while another penned, “cameraman knows where to focus.”

One also wrote, “Girly is literally in a camisole and shorts. I love the causality for enjoying Coachella performances…. like she’s vibing and I’m HERE FOR IT.”

