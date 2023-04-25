Amber Heard kept the social media on its toes with the defamation trial case last year against ex-husband Johnny Depp. She may lose that case but she sure hasn’t lost her exquisite car collection. The beauty has a great taste in automobiles and today we are going have a look at her taste in wheels and we are pretty sure that it’s as impressive as her choice in men. From a Ford Mustang and Range Rover Sport to several BMWs, keep scrolling to get the entire list.

The actress is said to have a perfect face scientifically; well, there’s no denying the fact that she is absolutely gorgeous. She is not only an actress but a social activist and humanitarian.

As per Car Blog India, Amber Heard is the owner of ten cars. The range of which is quite jaw-dropping. The actress surely has a refined taste when it comes to automobiles, it ranges from classic vintage to spacious with convenient features and luxury additions as well.

Dodge Cars

She has two Doedge vehicles in her esteemed collection; one is a 1969 Charger model and the other a Journey; these vintage vehicles are among the first muscle cars in the world. The cost of the 1969 Dodge Charger is $57, 000 and that of the Dodge Journey is $38 000. The 1969 Charger model had a speed of 127 mph, which was apparently not very common back then.

1968 Ford Mustang

Amber Heard’s collection is graced with yet another vintage model, the 1968 Ford Mustang costing around $87,000. With 250 hp and 420 NM of peak power and torque and a 4-litre engine, the car can go 60 mph in just 6.9 secs. Its top speed was only 105 mph.

Tesla Model S

Amber Heard does not only have eyes for just vintage vehicles but for environment-friendly Tesla Model S as well. It has the most extended range and quickest acceleration of any electric vehicle and this Model S Plaid is the highest-performing sedan ever built. Heard spent around $120,000 for this environment-friendly beauty.

Mercedes Collections

Heard owns an S-Class and a V-Class. The S-Class Mercedes is a popularly known luxury sedan. She owns the S500, which is powered by an eight-cylinder engine with 496 hp of peak power. Her V-class is a very spacious car with some great features and all the comfort. The S-Class model is around $82,000, and the V-Class is $72,000.

Range Rover Sport

This is one of the most popular automobiles among car lovers, including celebrities. Amber Heard is no exception, either. It comes with a five-litre supercharged V8 engine capable of producing 565 hp and 700 Nm peak power and torque. This gorgeous beast cost Heard about $110,000.

BMW Series

She owns three cars from BMW. The 7 Series is the flagship product of the prestigious car company with two turbocharged engines. The 5 Series is spacious and luxurious with fantastic performance. Lastly, the BMW X1 is an SUV more for practical use. She spent $85000 for the 7-Series, $40000 for the 5- Series and $35000 for the X1 model.

Isn’t Amber Heard’s car collection as s*xy as the actress herself? Let us know in the comments, and for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

