The year 2025 was a great year for Zoe Saldana. The American actress was part of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which generated massive numbers at the box office. Despite her gigantic success, Saldana is not the most-watched Hollywood actress in 2025 on Letterboxd. Find out who actually claimed this feat.

Scarlett Johansson Emerged As The Most-Watched Actress Of 2025 On Letterboxd

Popularly known for her Marvel Black Widow role, Scarlett Johansson emerged as the most-watched actress of 2025 on Letterboxd. Last year, the actress was part of Jurassic World Rebirth in the key role.

Despite the mixed reactions, the film had a great run at the box office. It can be envisaged that Jurassic World Rebirth might have played a significant role in Scarlett Johansson being the most-watched actress of 2025.

Besides this, her role in the Avengers movie will remain iconic. Her Marvel popularity seems to have also contributed to her securing this major accolade.

Scarlett Johansson was the most-watched actress of 2025 on Letterboxd. pic.twitter.com/ASteOFKIH7 — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) January 12, 2026

Will Scarlett Johansson Return As Black Widow In Avengers: Doomsday?

Avengers: Doomsday is the upcoming movie of the Avengers Saga featuring massive returns, including characters such as Steve Rogers, Thor, Fantastic Four, and more. In addition, the OG X-Men are reportedly set for their comeback to stop Dr. Doom.

This sparks a discussion about Scarlett Johansson’s potential return as Black Widow in the movie, following her character’s apparent death in Endgame. As of writing, there are no rumors concerning the comeback of Black Widow.

Additionally, there are chances that the Russo Brothers have no intention to bring back Black Widow, and they are seemingly satisfied with Scarlett Johansson’s character’s fate. There surely will be references related to her character, but it’s unlikely that Scarlett will return as Black Widow in the Avengers: Doomsday movie.

For those unaware, Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18, 2026, and there is already significant buzz for this movie.

‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ will be the first Avengers movie without Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow. pic.twitter.com/CWV5mwy1Tc — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) January 5, 2026

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Vanessa Hudgens’ Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies At Worldwide Box Office: From Bad Boys For Life To Spring Breakers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News