After winning the Golden Globe for Best Female Actor (Drama) for her intense and heartrending performance in Chloé Zhao directed Hamnet as Agnes, William Shakespeare’s wife, Jessie Buckley has officially become one of the most talked-about stars of the year. Her performance has drawn unanimous praise from critics and audiences alike, placing her among the strongest Best Actress Oscar contenders. Here is a list of five must-watch movies and TV shows starring Jessie Buckley, along with where you can watch them.

1. Chernobyl (2019)

Creator: Craig Mazin

Craig Mazin IMDb Rating : 9.3/10

: 9.3/10 Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar (India) | HBO Max (U.S.)

Plot: The gripping miniseries follows the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union and the urgent battle to contain its deadly fallout. Jessie Buckley plays Lyudmilla Ignatenko, the wife of a firefighter whose life is devastated by the tragedy.

2. Hamnet (2025)

Director: Chloe Zhao

Chloe Zhao IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Where to Watch: Theaters

Plot: The film, directed by Chloé Zhao, reimagines the personal life of legendary playwright William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley). Their lives are torn apart when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe), suddenly falls ill and dies, leaving the family consumed by grief.

3. Fargo Season 4 (2020)

Creator: Noah Hawley

Noah Hawley IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video (India) | Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: The crime drama is set in Kansas City in 1950, where two crime gangs, Loy Cannon’s Black syndicate and the Italian Fadda family, fight for control. Jessie Buckley plays Oraetta Mayflower, an innocent-looking nurse with a dark and dangerous side.

4. Wild Rose (2018)

Director: Tom Harper

Tom Harper IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video & Apple TV+ – Rent (U.S.)

Plot: The musical drama follows Rose-Lynn Harlan (Jessie Buckley), a young Scottish single mother who dreams of becoming a country music star in Nashville.

5. The Lost Daughter (2021)

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal IMDb Rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Where to Watch: Netflix (India & U.S.)

Plot: The psychological drama follows Leda (Olivia Colman), a college professor whose peaceful solo vacation in Greece becomes emotionally unsettling after she meets a young mother and her child, triggering haunting memories from her own past. Jessie Buckley plays the younger version of Leda.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: The Secret Agent Expected Digital Release Date: Wagner Moura’s Cannes & Golden Globes-Winning International Thriller Could Soon Be Available For Select Streaming

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News