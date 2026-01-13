Wagner Moura carries the kind of presence that keeps a political thriller breathing long after the screen fades, and The Secret Agent has been living on that reputation since its Cannes debut. The film has been receiving praise from critics for months. Moreover, a Cannes and Golden Globe-winning thriller with a tense historical edge does not stay hidden forever. As a result, momentum has been building toward its long-awaited digital life.

The Secret Agent Digital Release Update

The wait now has a direction. Industry tracking site When to Stream points to a VOD and digital rollout scheduled for January 27, 2026. Neon has yet to confirm the date, so a slight shift remains possible; however, the timing aligns with the studio’s recent pattern. Digital access means the film finally steps beyond festival halls and select theaters, opening the door for a much wider audience.

The Secret Agent Plot & Storyline

The story takes place in Brazil in 1977, where Armando, played by Moura, lives under threat during the military dictatorship. A former professor, he adopts the name Marcelo and runs from persecution with one hope guiding him: a reunion with his son. Recife becomes his destination during Carnival, a place that promises cover but delivers risk instead. Every encounter tightens the sense of his pursuit, linking personal loss with political danger.

Critical Praise & Audience Response For The Secret Agent

The movie’s critical response has stayed remarkably high. Rotten Tomatoes lists more than 150 critics’ reviews, giving the film a Certified Fresh 99% approval rating.

Audience reaction adds another layer to the story. Over 100 verified ratings place the score at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. Many viewers highlight references to Brazilian history and culture, as well as clever subtleties woven throughout the plot. Some criticism points to a slow build, with comments noting the story takes time to fully unfold.

Part Of Neon’s Standout Lineup

The Secret Agent also fits into a strong year for Neon. The distributor’s 2025 slate included The Monkey by Osgood Perkins, adapted from a Stephen King short story, and the body horror film Together, starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie.

For now, The Secret Agent reaches VOD and digital platforms on January 27, 2026, giving the Cannes and Golden Globes favorite a new chapter far from the festival screens where it first made its mark.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch!

Must Read: Black Phone 2 OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Ethan Hawke’s Horror Sequel Online?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News