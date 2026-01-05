The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlisted titles across twelve categories for the 2026 Academy Awards. Under the International Feature Film category, Brazil secured a notable entry with The Secret Agent, a political thriller directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and starring Wagner Moura. The film emerged as one of the best-reviewed releases of 2025, earning a stellar 99% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Secret Agent Set To Surpass $2 Million In North America

Following its wide theatrical release in Brazil in November 2025, The Secret Agent opened in North American theaters on November 26, 2025. Despite currently playing on just 117 screens, the film continues to show an impressive turnout. In its sixth three-day weekend, it added $204,000, for a modest 10.8% drop from the previous weekend. This has brought its current North American haul to a respectable $1.9 million.

The Secret Agent – Box Office Summary

North America: $1.9 million

International: $1.7 million

Worldwide: $3.6 million

As its theatrical run continues, The Secret Agent appears poised to achieve a rare box office milestone. At its current pace, and with a potential awards-season boost, the film is on track to become only the fourth Brazilian film in history to cross the $2 million mark in the North American market. But which three Brazilian films have reached this benchmark before this one?

The Secret Agent vs. The 3 Brazilian Films To Cross $2 Million In North America

So far, only three Brazilian films have managed to cross the $2 million mark at the North American box office:

City of God (2003): $7.6 million

I’m Still Here (2024): $6.2 million

Central Station (1998): $6 million

Based on these figures, The Secret Agent is currently trailing City of God by roughly $5.7 million, I’m Still Here by around $4.3 million, and Central Station by approximately $4.1 million in North America.

While crossing the $2 million milestone alone would place the Wagner Moura-led thriller in rare company, it remains to be seen whether the film can generate enough momentum, potentially aided by the awards season, to outgross any of the three Brazilian box office benchmarks during its ongoing run.

The Secret Agent Plot

Set against the backdrop of Brazil’s military dictatorship in 1977, the film revolves around a widowed academic, Marcelo (played by Wagner Moura), who is forced to go on the run after publicly opposing a corrupt government official. The fugitive arrives in his hometown, Recife, during Carnival week, using a fake identity, hoping to reunite with his son and flee the country.

The Secret Agent – Official Trailer:

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Zootopia 2 North America Box Office Day 40: Surpasses Superman As 2025’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News