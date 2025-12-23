Narcos star Wagner Moura has quietly drawn attention again, this time with his new release, The Secret Agent. The Brazilian film did not arrive in the United States with loud promotion, yet it has been slowly growing among viewers who seem eager for something different. Nearly a month after its release, the film now stands close to making a kind of history in the US market that only four Brazilian movies have managed to achieve before it.

The Secret Agent Box Office Performance: Theater Expansion Brings Strong Weekend Numbers

Last weekend brought a noticeable shift for The Secret Agent after distributor Neon expanded the film’s theater count from 43 to 133 across the United States. Even with this still limited presence, The Secret Agent earned more than $358K during the fourth three-day weekend. That performance placed it at number 15 on the weekend box office charts (per Box Office Mojo). The US collection now sits just above $975K, only a few thousand dollars short of the million-dollar mark.

The growth tells an even more interesting story when placed next to earlier weekends. The previous third weekend had brought in around $238K, which means the latest jump crossed the 50% mark in growth. This kind of rise is rare for a foreign language film this deep into its run.

The Secret Agent Box Office Summary

North America – $975,000

International – $1 million

Worldwide – $2 million

The Secret Agent US Box Office Total Nears A Major Milestone

The Secret Agent is expected to cross $1 million sometime this week, which would make it only the fifth Brazilian movie ever to do so in the United States. The reception has also been strong on the review front, with a critical score of 99% and an audience score of 90% backing up the box office rise.

The awards talk has also started to circulate, helped by Wagner Moura’s presence. He remains one of the most celebrated actors in Brazil, and his name clearly carries weight beyond his home country.

Now, with theater counts increasing each weekend, the film is also targeting another audience. Nothing to Lose earned $1.2 million in the United States, and The Secret Agent is now close enough to challenge that number realistically. If that happens, it will stand as the fourth-highest-grossing Brazilian movie ever in the US, a quiet climb turning into a memorable run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

