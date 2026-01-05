Marvel Studios has four slots booked in 2028 after the release of Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. Although Disney has the tendency to book slots for Marvel and then use them for other movies, we can likely expect to see at least three Marvel movies that year. MCU fans are currently occupied with Avengers: Doomsday teasers, but they would be happy to know that a Fantastic Four sequel could be brewing behind the scenes.

Reports Fuel Fantastic Four Sequel Buzz

Marvel Studios still plans to make a sequel to The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie after the release of Avengers: Secret Wars. There is no official confirmation yet. However, a Variety report from last year talked about the sequel, which is an indication that something is in the works.

Marvel Studios reportedly still plans to make a sequel to ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR’ after ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’ (Via: MyTimeToShineHello) pic.twitter.com/G6vDdGvDJa — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) January 4, 2026

“Other Marvel projects in development that could wind up opening in 2028 include the aforementioned ‘Blade,’ ‘Black Panther 3,’ and a ‘Fantastic Four’ sequel,” the report suggested.

Marvel rarely treats its big franchises as standalone stories. The studio prefers long arcs. If this report is accurate, it means Fantastic Four is being set up as a key part of the MCU’s future.

How Avengers: Secret Wars Fits Into The Plan

The upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars movie is expected to alter the MCU significantly. The film is widely believed to act as a reset point, reshaping timelines and realities. In Marvel Comics, Secret Wars often leads to rebuilt worlds and new story directions.

Reed Richards and Doctor Doom are closely tied to multiverse stories. Therefore, the Secret Wars event may take place with the Fantastic Four at the center of the MCU’s next phase.

If the MCU does move into a new era after Secret Wars, a Fantastic Four sequel would help establish that future. It would also allow Marvel to explore bigger conflicts, including Doom’s rise and larger cosmic threats.

While nothing is officially confirmed, the reports strongly suggest that a sequel is already on the cards. For now, Avengers: Doomsday has become the talk of the town among Marvel fans. The movie is set to hit the theaters on December 18, 2026.

