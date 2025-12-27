Avengers: Secret Wars is slowly becoming one of the most talked-about Marvel projects, even though official details are still limited. It will continue the story after The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Avengers: Doomsday.

According to current plans, the film is scheduled to release in theaters on December 17, 2027. Marvel has not yet revealed the storyline, however, online buzz suggests that Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman are expected to play important roles in the film. This has added fuel to fan excitement across social media.

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will reportedly have major roles in ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’ (via @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/Oh5JzghVdd — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) December 26, 2025

Why Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds Are So Important

According to recent discussions on X, these characters fit perfectly into the core idea of Secret Wars. In the comics, the story focuses on what happens when the multiverse starts collapsing, and only a few realities survive.

Tobey Maguire – Spider-Man

Spider-Man is often shown as a character who survives reality resets in the comics. He carries memories of the past world. Tobey’s Spider-Man comes from a universe where his journey already feels complete. That makes him suitable as someone who survives destruction and remembers what things used to be like.

Hugh Jackman – Wolverine

Wolverine is treated as a constant presence in Secret Wars. Even when timelines fall apart, he keeps returning. The MCU has already hinted at similar ideas with the term “anchor beings.” Logan matters not just because of his power, but because reality seems to hold onto him.

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool

Deadpool stands apart from everyone else. He does not follow normal rules and often knows when reality itself is broken. In a world controlled by Doctor Doom, characters like Deadpool become dangerous because they cannot be controlled or limited to one universe.

Why Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds Matter holds a Major Roles in Avengers Secret Wars? 🚨 In Marvel comics, Secret Wars (2015) is built on one core idea:

when the multiverse collapses, only a few universes survive long enough to matter. Doctor Doom doesn’t save… pic.twitter.com/gRDYBOzkLc — Earth 616 (@MarvelExrth616) December 27, 2025

What Does This Mean For Secret Wars?

Avengers: Secret Wars is not only about the current Avengers lineup. It is about characters who survive destroyed universes, heroes who remember the old reality, and figures who do not belong to a single timeline. Doom rules what is left, but the biggest danger to his empire comes from characters who should not exist anymore.

These survivors help hold Battleworld together, yet they also carry the memory of the old reality. If these reports prove to be true, this film could become the most defining MCU event yet.

