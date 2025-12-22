Avengers: Secret Wars will be the final movie in the present Marvel timeline. Following this film, the timeline of the superhero action thriller franchise will be reset. Going into 2026, Marvel is gearing up for Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Amid this, fans have disclosed a significant update on Thor’s role in Secret Wars, which may surprise you.

This Thor Variant Will Remember Avengers: Doomsday Events

A fan named James Mack believes Thor will play a significant role in the Avengers: Secret Wars. He also thinks that Thor Corps will be an element in that film, similar to comics.

The same source also noted that Thor’s Earth-616 variant will be the only one to recall the events of Avengers: Doomsday. Additionally, Jane Foster is also expected to make a comeback as Mighty Thor.

For those unaware, Thor Corps is a group of powerful and alternative versions of Thor in comics. During the Secret Wars event, this faction served as an enforcer, which suggests a potential presence in the movie.

If the reports are accurate, then among the Thor Corps, the 616 Thor will be the only one aware of everything about Dr. Doom and the rest of the events.

Jane Foster as Mighty Thor is expected to return! — James Mack (@jamesmackwl) December 21, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday – Thor Teaser Revealed

Thor will return in Avengers: Doomsday, and this is now confirmed. The second teaser of the Doomsday film features Thor praying in a forest. It is believed that the God of Thunder will play a serious role in the Doomsday movie.

In his prayers, Thor calls his father, Odin, and asks for more strength ahead of a potential war. The promo ended with an end card that read, “Thor will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

“Of all the crowns, the kingdoms, the pride, I ask for none.

Father, hear your son. I am not worthy of life,

but still I beg you to let the thread lengthen.

Not for thunder, not for war…

let me remain long enough to see my love once more.” — Thor in #AvengersDoomsday… pic.twitter.com/6RfT7Na3xL — Ayush (@yush_18) December 17, 2025

For more such stories, stay tuned to Hollywood News.

