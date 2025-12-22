The horror sequel, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, has been hit by the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Despite the massive drop at the overseas box office, the video game adaptation has hit its final major milestone at the worldwide box office. The film also crossed the $100 million mark domestically last week and is another blockbuster in the horror space this year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

This Josh Hutcherson starrer horror sequel was made on a reported budget of $36 million, and it has collected more than five times the estimated cost. It is the fifth-highest-grossing horror movie of the year worldwide. Despite the negative reviews from critics, the film is experiencing a strong box office run.

How much has film collected so far at the domestic box office?

Based on Box Office Mojo’s latest entry, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 collected $7.3 million on its third three-day weekend at the domestic box office with a harsh decline of 62.5% from last weekend. It is lower than Five Nights at Freddy’s’ $9 million collection on its third weekend. It also lost 567 theaters on Friday. In North America, the sequel has hit the $108.9 million cume after its third weekend.

Crosses the $200 million milestone worldwide

The Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel has finally crossed its second major milestone at the worldwide box office. The movie reportedly collected just $8 million on its third weekend at the overseas box office. It experienced a harsh decline of 58.1% from last weekend. The first film collected $15.4 million on its 3rd weekend overseas. With that, the sequel has reached a $92.9 million international cume across 78 markets.

Allied to the $108.9 million domestic cume, the horror movie’s worldwide collection has crossed $200 million mark. Its latest global total is $201.8 million. This is probably the last major global milestone for this horror sequel. The Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel is expected to earn between $235 million and $265 million during its worldwide run, falling short of the first film’s $291.6 million lifetime. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was released on December 5.

Box office summary

North America – $108.9 million

International – $92.9 million

Worldwide – $201.8 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: David North America Box Office Day 3: Sets A New Record For Faith Animations With Its $20M+ Opening Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News