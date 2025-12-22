The Angel Studios creation, David, is the second most popular film at the North American box office this weekend. The film has landed in second place in the domestic box office rankings. It has also registered a record opening weekend for faith-based animations at the domestic box office. David almost surpassed the opening weekend collection of Sing 2 as one of the biggest opening weekends for animated movies released in December. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has not been released overseas. The animated movie has been released across over 3k theaters in North America. The film has beaten several other new releases, and it might be because people are high on Christmas spirit, as well as the fact that it is the follow-up to the five-part television miniseries Young David.

David’s opening weekend collection in North America

David has opened in theaters in North America and at #2 despite the release of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants and The Housemaid. It is only behind Avatar: Fire and Ash in the domestic box office rankings. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the animation has collected a solid $22 million on its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office.

Biggest opening weekend for faith animations

It has surpassed the opening weekend collections of The Prince of Egypt and The King of Kings to become the largest opening weekend for faith-based animated films. For the record, The Prince of Egypt collected $14.5 million while The King of Kings collected $19.4 million on their opening weekends in North America.

David has also recorded the 5th biggest opening weekend ever for any animation released in December. It almost surpassed the $22.3 million opening weekend collection of Sing 2. The story centers on a young Israelite shepherd, poet, and warrior chosen to become the future King of Israel, as he steps out of the shadow of a fearsome Philistine giant to show his people that true strength comes from faith and freedom, not kingship. David was released on December 19.

