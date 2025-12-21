Angel Studios finds itself in a rare golden moment as its faith-based animated film, David, shakes the crowded box office with a force that many did not expect in such a tight release window. The film arrived on the same day as James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash and still climbed to the second position in the domestic box office chart in the US, carrying a surprising power that feels bold and confident from the very first day.

David Box Office Performance: Outperforms Competing Releases

The film earned $9.6 million on its opening day, per Box Office Mojo, on Friday from 3,118 theaters, pulling a strong $3,098 per screen, and the mood around it feels electric. This haul stood above other fresh releases of the day. Sydney Sweeney’s The Housemaid took $8 million, while The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants brought in only $6 million. David also outperformed powerful holdovers. Zootopia 2 earned $4 million on Friday, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 collected $2.2 million, and Ariana Grande’s Wicked: For Good added only $1.2 million.

Historic Opening For Faith-Based Animation

The story for David grows stronger with early milestones. David already pulled $1.8 million from Thursday previews, and its $9.7 million Friday total marks the biggest opening day ever for a faith-based animated film. It topped The Prince of Egypt, which recorded $4.3 million, and The King of Kings $7 million, on their respective opening days. It even surpassed mainstream animated titles like The Princess and the Frog, which earned $7 million, and Sing 2, which grossed $8.1 million. With this, David becomes the 3rd highest animated opening ever released in December, staying only behind Sing with $11 million and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with $12.7 million.

Weekend Projections Signal Record-Breaking Success

The weekend projections of David range between $24 million and $29 million, placing it on track to secure one of the strongest December animated weekends ever.

David is all poised to rewrite records for faith-based animations and make an impressive mark among all December releases. The film’s combination of strong storytelling, audience approval, and timing is turning it into a holiday season contender that few expected.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

