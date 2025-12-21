Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried team up in The Housemaid, which is expected to have a strong run at the box office. It has opened with strong numbers this Friday despite facing the sci-fi epic, Avatar: Fire and Ash. The thriller movie has achieved a spot in the domestic top 5 rankings on its opening day. Scroll below for more deets.

The movie has been well-received by the critics and the audience. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has received 75% from the critics and 92% from the audience. The critics’ consensus said, “A sly throwback to the lurid thrillers that used to dominate multiplexes, The Housemaid cleans up nicely thanks to its wicked sense of fun and a delightfully unnerving performance from Amanda Seyfried.”

The Housemaid’s box office collection on day 1 in North America

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried starrer The Housemaid was released on Friday and it landed the #3 spot in the domestic box office rankings. According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, the horror thriller collected a solid $8.1 million on its opening day in theaters. It is almost double M3GAN 2.0‘s $4.6 million opening-day collection.

How much is the film expected to earn on its opening weekend?

The Lionsgate film, featuring a stellar cast, is expected to have a strong debut at the box office in North America. According to reports, Sydney Sweeney’s film is projected to earn between $20 million and $25 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It has been released across 3,015 theaters in North America.

More about the movie

It is reportedly ending Sydney Sweeney‘s box office slump, following the flop thriller Eden, released earlier this year. The film is also expected to be a box office success, thanks to its modest production cost. According to reports, it has a reported budget of $35 million, which puts its break-even target below the $100 million mark. Since it is expected to earn around $25 million in its opening weekend, it will also begin with a strong head start and recover its budget soon. The Housemaid was released on December 19.

