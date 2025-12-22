Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 is still unstoppable even after crossing the $1 billion milestone worldwide. It is also on track to cross a mega milestone at the overseas box office. The Zootopia sequel has emerged as the 6th highest-grossing animation ever worldwide in its fourth three-day weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is expected to surpass the worldwide collections of Frozen and The Super Mario Bros Movie in the upcoming weekend. It is currently the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, but will it remain so until the end? Since Avatar: Fire and Ash is a tentpole movie and could challenge the Zootopia sequel’s #1 spot at the worldwide box office.

Zootopia 2 is set to cross $1 billion overseas

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2 collected a massive $76.7 million on its 4th weekend at the overseas box office. It has only dropped by 41.5% from last weekend, and with that, the overseas collection of the film has hit $990 million cume. The Zootopia sequel is thus inches away from crossing the $1 billion milestone worldwide.

Domestically, the animated sequel collected $282.8 million on its 4th weekend. Allied to the $990 million international gross, the worldwide collection has hit the $1.27 billion global cume in just 26 days. It is expected to earn between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion in its global run.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $282.8 million

International – $990.0 million

Worldwide – $1.3 billion

Emerges as the 6th biggest animation ever worldwide

The Zootopia sequel has surpassed global hauls of Minions [$1.16 billion] and Incredibles 2 [$1.24 billion] as the 6th highest-grossing animation ever. It is on track to beat Frozen’s $1.31 billion and The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $1.36 billion as the 4th highest grossing animated movie of all time. Zootopia 2 was released in the theaters on November 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Worldwide Box Office: James Cameron Delivers 2nd Biggest Global Opening Of 2025 With A Massive $300M+ Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News