Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third film in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, and it underperformed at the domestic box office. However, globally, the film has registered the 2nd biggest opening weekend of 2025. It is also one of the top 10 biggest opening weekends worldwide post-COVID. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi epic saga has some of the most amazing visuals, and people are lauding Cameron for it. The sequel has beaten the global opening weekend of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but it stays significantly below Avatar: The Way of Water. The third installment is set to start the racing, following the second film, and is expected to conclude its theatrical run behind it.

Crosses $300 million on its global opening weekend!

According to Box Office Mojo, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $275 million on its 5-day opening weekend at the overseas box office. The movie collected this sum across 53 overseas markets, which is on the lower end of the industry’s projections. Allied to the domestic opening weekend collection of $88 million, the worldwide opening crossed the $300 million milestone. Its worldwide collection stands at $345.0 million. Avatar 3 is currently the trending film worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $88.00 million

International – $257.00 million

Worldwide –$345.00

Records achieved by the film’s global debut

James Cameron‘s Avatar 3 has recorded the 2nd biggest global opening weekend of 2025. The top spot is held by Zootopia 2 with its $560.3 million global opening last month. It has also registered the 9th biggest global opening weekend for Hollywood in the post-COVID era. The film is way behind Avatar: The Way of Water‘s $441.7 million global debut.

Check out the top 10 biggest opening weekends for Hollywood post-COVID

Spider-Man: No Way Home — $600.5 million Zootopia 2 — $560.3 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — $452 million Deadpool & Wolverine — $444.7 million Avatar: The Way of Water — $441.7 million Moana 2 — $389 million The Super Mario Bros. Movie — $377.2 million Barbie — $356.3 million Avatar: Fire and Ash — $345 million Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — $331.6 million

