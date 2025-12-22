Sydney Sweeney’s R-rated thriller, The Housemaid, is seemingly the comeback ticket for Lionsgate. The movie has opened with strong numbers at the domestic box office, paving the way for it to reach its break-even target sooner than expected. It has not been released in the overseas markets. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is unnerving and has a stellar cast, including Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Michele Morrone, and Brandon Sklenar. Lionsgate has been experiencing a significant box office slump, with at least seven of their consecutive films failing financially. The movies include Borderlands, Megalopis, and Never Let Go.

The Housemaid’s box office collection in North America on its opening weekend

According to the Box Office Mojo’s report, The Housemaid collected $18.95 million at the box office in North America. It was released across 3,015 theaters across North America. The film landed at #3 in the domestic rankings, beaten by Avatar: Fire and Ash and David.

Three-day opening weekend breakdown

Friday, day 1 – $8.0 million

Saturday, Day 2 – $5.8 million

Sunday, Day 3 – $5.1 million

Total – $18.9 million

More about the film

The Housemaid is therefore expected to break Lionsgate’s curse of landing consecutive flops. The movie was made on a reported budget of $35 million. Thus, the horror thriller has a break-even target of $87.5 million, which would be easier if the film had been released overseas.

The story follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney), a woman trying to outrun her troubled past, as she accepts a live-in housemaid position with the wealthy Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and her husband, Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). What initially seems like the perfect fresh start soon spirals into something far more dangerous—a seductive game of secrets, scandal, and shifting power dynamics. Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a maze of shocking twists that keeps you guessing until the very end. The Housemaid was released on December 19.

