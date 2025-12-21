Sydney Sweeney ends the year with a surprise surge of love from moviegoers. After a long and tiring run in 2025, her final release, The Housemaid, is suddenly becoming the talk around theaters. The thriller lands at the right moment, and viewers seem thrilled with what they are getting on screen. The buzz also feels loud and confident as fans keep filling seats for her final big outing of the year.

Rotten Tomatoes Scores Push The Housemaid To A Big 2025 Milestone

The Housemaid’s numbers now tell the real story. The critics had already shown faith in the film with a strong 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which clearly helped spark curiosity around the film. But now, the audience reaction took things even further after more than 500 verified viewers pushed The Housemaid to an impressive 92% audience score, turning it into one of the highest-rated Sydney Sweeney films of 2025. Only Christy stays ahead with its striking 96% rating.

Audience Love Turns Into Big Box Office Momentum For Sydney Sweeney

This warm reaction feels like a turning point after months of pressure. The Housemaid is already tracking toward a projected $20 million opening weekend (per Deadline), ready to become her biggest box office success of the year. For an actress who has spent five months battling flops and loud opinions, this new wave of praise lands like a steady breath. It follows a year where she carried five theatrical releases in under seven months, a workload many stars would hesitate to even touch.

Sydney Sweeney’s 2025 Movie Scores Paint A Dramatic Journey To Success

Sweeney’s latest success stands tall when placed beside the rest of her 2025 lineup. Echo Valley held a 52% critics’ score and a 50% audience score. Eden reached 57% with critics and 73% with audiences. Americana managed 64% and 78%. Christy delivered 66% and then soared with a 96% audience reaction. And now The Housemaid rises with 78% critics and 92% audience delight. Most of these films struggled to make noise at the box office, leaving this final release to carry a heavy emotional weight.

