The Housemaid arrives at a very convenient moment for Sydney Sweeney. After a year filled with loud setbacks, this psychological thriller is quietly shaping up as a holiday save. Based on the bestselling novel by Freida McFadden, the film places Sweeney at the center as a live-in housemaid for a wealthy family, where the job quickly turns unsettling once buried secrets start slipping out.

The Housemaid Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed: Critics Call It a Fun Holiday Thriller

Early reviews are already giving the movie some momentum. The Housemaid currently holds 82% on Rotten Tomatoes from 71 reviews. More scores are still coming, yet this already makes it the highest-rated Sydney Sweeney movie of 2025, a year that has not been kind to her career.

The critics seem united on one thing, the fact that the Housemaid is fun. The movie leans into twists, suspense, and sex appeal, with several reviewers pointing out its ties to old-school erotic thriller territory. Even though opinions vary on whether it does justice to McFadden’s novel, there is strong agreement that it works well as a popcorn movie for the end-of-the-year holidays.

Amanda Seyfried Steals The Spotlight In The Housemaid

Amanda Seyfried is stealing plenty of attention. Her performance as the chilling wife keeps getting singled out as the highlight. Some critics even say she outshines Sweeney, though that does little to dull the win for the lead actor, who badly needed a positive turn.

Sydney Sweeney’s Rough 2025 Makes The Housemaid A Needed Win

This good press lands after months of frustration for Sweeney. From the controversy tied to the American Eagle Jeans ad to a streak of box office failures, the second half of the year felt punishing. She was one of the busiest actors in theaters, with American, Eden, and Christy all releasing, yet every one of them flopped. Christy even set an unwanted record with one of the biggest second weekend dips of all time.

However, The Housemaid offers a different ending to the story. With decent reviews and a release window that overlaps Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the thriller could hold steady at the box office, even while competing with Avatar: Fire and Ash. It is already known that holiday crowds have a habit of rewarding movies that feel entertaining rather than heavy.

Why The Housemaid Could Repeat Anyone But You’s Holiday Success

There is also a familiar pattern here. Two years ago, Sweeney’s romantic comedy Anyone But You opened in December and slowly turned into a sleeper hit during the holiday stretch. The Housemaid has the same timing and the same opportunity, which is why it feels like her biggest holiday comeback since that surprise success.

