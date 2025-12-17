Robert Pattinson’s career arc is one of the most fascinating in the Hollywood industry. The actor initially gained massive fandom with his role in the Twilight Saga. Over the years, he has been part of blockbuster franchises and intense indie dramas, repeatedly challenging expectations with his bold, critically acclaimed performances. Here is a look at the top five highest-rated movies of the star, according to IMDb.

1. The Batman

Release date : March 4, 2022

: March 4, 2022 Director: Matt Reeves

Matt Reeves IMDb rating: ~7.8/10

~7.8/10 Streaming in the USA: Max, Amazon Prime Video (rent/buy), and Apple TV (rent/buy)

Robert Pattinson redefined the iconic comic character of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, for a new generation. The film, directed by Matt Reeves, was praised for its gritty tone, gripping storytelling, and Pattinson’s acting. His dark, brooding, and emotionally complex personality as Batman was widely appreciated by the fans.

2. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Release date : November 18, 2005

: November 18, 2005 Director: Mike Newell

Mike Newell IMDb rating : ~7.7/10

: ~7.7/10 Streaming in the USA: Peacock, Max, Amazon Prime Video (rent/buy)

The movie was the fourth installment of the classic film franchise created by Mike Newell. In the fantasy film, Robert Pattinson played the character of Cedric Diggory, a charming and brave Hogwarts student. It is one of his early roles, but even with limited screen time, he was able to create a lasting impression. The movie was a massive box office success and became the highest-grossing flick of 2005.

3. The Lighthouse

Release date : October 18, 2019

: October 18, 2019 Director: Robert Eggers

Robert Eggers IMDb rating : ~7.4/10

: ~7.4/10 Streaming in the USA: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu (rent/buy)

The haunting psychological thriller was released in 2019, where Pattinson played the character of a lighthouse keeper. The actor was appreciated by fans and critics for his intense performance of a character slowly descending into madness. It is regarded as one of his most artistically daring roles.

4. Good Time

Release date : August 11, 2017

: August 11, 2017 Director: Josh Safdie & Benny Safdie

Josh Safdie & Benny Safdie IMDb rating: ~7.3/10

~7.3/10 Streaming in the USA: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video (availability may vary)

The crime thriller film was directed by Josh and Benny Safdie in 2017. The film laid the groundwork for Pattinson as a serious actor with immense potential. He played the character of Connie Nikas, a desperate criminal trying to save his brother from police custody, while also attempting to avoid arrest himself. Pattinson’s anxious performance earned him applause from the critics.

5. The King

Release date : November 1, 2019

: November 1, 2019 Director: David Michôd

David Michôd IMDb rating : ~7.3/10

: ~7.3/10 Streaming in the USA: Netflix

The film is a historical drama directed by David Michôd. Pattinson played the character of the Dauphin of France. His exaggerated accent and commanding performance made his character stand out in the film. The role highlights the actor’s willingness to take creative risks in supporting roles.

These movies reflect the evolution of Twilight Saga star Robert Pattinson from mainstream fame to a critically respected performer. His movies prove that his success is rooted not just in popularity but also in fearless acting choices and artistic ambitions.

