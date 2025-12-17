Stephen King once again finds his stories circling back into pop culture conversation, and this time it comes through Edgar Wright’s loud and risky take on The Running Man. The film quietly built chatter after its theatrical run, with talk circling around its brutal game show setup, plus Glen Powell pushing himself as Ben Richards, a desperate family man trapped inside a cruel system that rewards survival with money, fame, and survival itself.

The Running Man Digital Release Date & At-Home Viewing Details

The home viewing moment arrives on December 16, when The Running Man is released digitally for at-home viewing. The timing feels neat for holiday shoppers searching for something fast and wearable. The digital copy comes loaded with more than two and a half hours of bonus footage, pulling viewers deeper into Stephen King’s dystopian world without asking them to leave the couch.

Consider this your 12 hour head start. Buy or rent The #RunningManMovie on Digital TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/dSUR6523GT — The Running Man Movie (@RunningManMovie) December 15, 2025

The Running Man Digital Release’s Bonus Features & Extra Footage

The bonus material goes heavy, with commentary tracks arriving from Edgar Wright, Glen Powell, and co-scribe Michael Bacall. The featurettes bring viewers close to the production, the cast, and the mechanics of building a dystopian universe. There are in-world commercials for the game show, a breakdown of the rules, self-tape submissions from contestants, messages from Daniel Ezra’s Bradley Throckmorton, aka The Apostle, plus far more tucked inside the package.

Glen Powell & Emilia Jones Behind The Scenes Story

One behind-the-scenes story has already become a favorite piece of gossip. In a major scene, Ben hijacks Emilia Jones’ Amelia Williams’ car, taking her hostage so she can help him escape. The twist sits off-camera as Jones does not drive in real life.

Glen Powell jokes during the featurette that the crew pushed the car, pulled it with ropes, and then staged the moment carefully. “Currently, I’m being held up by Emilia Jones,” Powell says while she points a gun at him. “This is not a drill. This is not acting anymore.” He later adds that half of Amelia’s role involves driving, calling the workaround funny and unexpected, but worth it.

The Running Man Cast List & Supporting Performances

The ensemble cast fills out the deadly game with familiar faces, including Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, Katy O’Brian, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Sean Hayes, Jayme Lawson, Daniel Ezra, and Emilia Jones. Wright directed and co-wrote the film with Bacall, reworking King’s novel that was previously adapted in 1987 with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Running Man’s Rotten Tomatoes Score & Audience Verdict

The film received mixed reviews as critics landed it at 64% on Rotten Tomatoes and audiences responded more warmly with a 79% approval score. The box office numbers told a colder story, with $68.3 million earned against a $110 million budget, and with release timing clashing against Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.

