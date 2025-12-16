Leonardo DiCaprio stepped into the frame with One Battle After Another, a film that arrived in theaters with high expectations and confidence. The Paul Thomas Anderson crime thriller premiered in cinemas during a packed awards season, building word of mouth around its heavy themes, and DiCaprio playing an aging ex-revolutionary who refuses to stay buried in his past.

The movie opened in theaters on September 26 and continued to generate discussion long after the opening weekend, despite box office numbers falling below early predictions.

Thank you to the Golden Globes for honoring the cast and crew of "One Battle After Another" with 9 nominations from the 83rd Annual Golden Globes!

@goldenglobes | #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/sWknDG2dXv — One Battle After Another (@onebattlemovie) December 8, 2025

One Battle After Another Set to Arrive on HBO Max

The movie’s next chapter begins at home. One Battle After Another is set to start streaming on HBO Max on Friday, December 19, sliding in right as the awards season momentum keeps building. The timing feels deliberate, giving viewers a chance to revisit the film or catch it fresh while nominations stack up. The movie is already leading the 2025 field with 11 Best Picture nominations and strong attention across major ceremonies.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ releases on HBO Max this Friday 📺 pic.twitter.com/OCpJddgRMJ — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 15, 2025

One Battle After Another Box Office Collection and Budget Details

Based on Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland, the film has posted underwhelming numbers. It earned $204.4 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo), with $71.1 million from domestic theaters and $133.3 million from international theaters. The reported budget sat between $130 and $175 million, placing it among Anderson’s most enormous swings and now stands as his highest-grossing film to date.

Rotten Tomatoes Score and Critical Response for One Battle After Another

The critics responded fast, as One Battle After Another currently holds a 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, plus an 85% Popcornmeter, signaling strong approval across the board. The film earned praise for its pacing, character focus, visual craft, plus Jonny Greenwood’s score, which many critics labeled among the finest in recent years. Several outlets described it as Paul Thomas Anderson’s most entertaining work to date while still ranking high on thematic depth.

Leonardo DiCaprio Performance and Storyline Overview

DiCaprio plays Bob, an aging ex-revolutionary living under the radar with his daughter Willa, played by Chase Infiniti, who also landed a Golden Globe nomination. However, years after his group, the French 75, was taken down by federal forces, old business resurfaces. A military man played by Sean Penn refuses to let the past stay buried, and when Willa disappears, Bob moves fast, driven by unfinished promises and long memory.

The cast also includes Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, and Penn, forming another character-driven ensemble from Anderson.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: The Dark Knight Trilogy Is Now Streaming Free — Here’s Where To Watch Christopher Nolan’s Batman Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News