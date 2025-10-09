Oscar-nominated filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson’s action-thriller, One Battle After Another, is about to complete its second week in theaters. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role, the film has received rave reviews from critics and is performing well at the box office.

It currently holds a 95% critics’ score and an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a current global collection of $110.8 million (Box Office Mojo). The film has now achieved another milestone by breaking into the IMDb Top 250 highest-rated movies of all time, earning a score of 8.3/10.

Remarkably, One Battle After Another is currently one of only two films this year on this coveted list, the other being the Japanese animated action film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, which holds a rating of 8.5/10. Read on to discover how many Leonardo DiCaprio films One Battle After Another has surpassed on the IMDb Top 250.

Which Leonardo DiCaprio Films Does One Battle After Another Outrank On IMDb?

As of now, One Battle After Another has outranked the following films starring Leonardo DiCaprio on the IMDb Top 250 list:

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013): 8.2/10 Shutter Island (2010): 8.2/10 Catch Me If You Can (2002): 8.1/10

How One Battle With Another Compares With Paul Thomas Anderson’s Films On IMDb

Here’s how Paul Thomas Anderson’s feature films are rated on IMDb:

There Will Be Blood (2007): 8.2/10 Magnolia (1999): 8.0/10 Boogie Nights (1997): 7.9/10 Phantom Thread (2017): 7.4/10 Punch-Drunk Love (2002): 7.3/10 Hard Eight (1996): 7.1/10 The Master (2012): 7.1/10 Licorice Pizza (2021): 7.1/10 Inherent Vice (2014): 6.6/10

As is evident, One Battle After Another currently stands as the highest-rated film on IMDb among Paul Thomas Anderson’s works, surpassing There Will Be Blood (8.2) and Magnolia (8.0).

What Is One Battle After Another About?

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Fast X: Part 2 – Why Is Vin Diesel’s $250M Finale Falling Apart? Here’s What Reports Reveal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News