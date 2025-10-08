Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson’s new political thriller, One Battle After Another, has not lived up to the expectations many had before its release. Still, it has managed to achieve a small victory at the box office. Even with a slower run in North America, the film has now surpassed the domestic earnings of another major title currently playing in theatres.

One Battle After Another: Daily Domestic Earnings

For 11 consecutive days, the film has earned over $1 million daily in North America, bringing in $1.1 million last Monday despite a 63% drop. Its domestic earnings are still below the $50 million mark, which it hopes to reach by the end of the weekend. At present, the film’s total worldwide gross stands at around $105.8 million, with 59% of that coming from overseas markets, per Box Office Mojo. Like several of DiCaprio’s earlier projects, the movie appears to have garnered stronger interest from international audiences than from its domestic market.

One Battle After Another Surpasses Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Even with this modest performance, One Battle After Another has managed to pull ahead of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which has earned $42.4 million in North America so far. Both films have struggled to attract large audiences and are heading toward disappointing financial results. Despite being released a couple of weeks later, DiCaprio and Anderson’s film managed to surpass The Grand Finale’s domestic haul, primarily because of the attention and anticipation it had built before its release.

One Battle After Another had already exceeded the $87.8 million worldwide collection of the third and final Downton Abbey film earlier, and now it has taken the lead domestically as well. Still, the film’s pace is slowing, and its daily earnings are expected to fall below $1 million soon. With losses likely ahead, the performance of One Battle After Another remains under close watch as it continues its run in theatres.

One Battle After Another Box Office Summary

Domestic – $43.7 million

International – $62.1 million

Worldwide – $105.8 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

