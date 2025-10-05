Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is slowly losing strength at the box office. The third and final part of the Downton Abbey film series opened with higher weekend numbers than the second film, A New Era. Although early signs suggested it could overtake that installment, the trend is now slipping in the opposite direction as the domestic audience seems to be moving on, and the film’s recent box office results reflect that shift.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale: Weak Fourth Weekend Earnings Signal Decline

So far, The Grand Finale has earned just over $80 million worldwide, with 51.4% of that coming from North America. However, the fourth weekend has turned into a struggle. The movie’s earnings for its fourth Friday hinted at what was coming, showing little growth. After last making $1 million in a single day almost a week earlier, the film managed only a 4% bump this Friday, taking in about $400K, barely above Thursday’s $394K.

The numbers for Saturday and Sunday may increase slightly, but it is unlikely they will change significantly. The theatre count has also dropped sharply, falling by 27.5% to 2,050 screens, down from 2,829 the previous Thursday, per Box Office Mojo. With fewer screens and slower earnings, it will be harder for the film to stay afloat against new releases.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Box Office Summary

North America – $41.3m

International – $39m

Worldwide- $80.3m

The Grand Finale Budget Challenges

The Grand Finale’s downfall is surprising, since the first two films were warmly received overseas. The disappointing global turnout has raised concerns about whether the film will be able to meet its $125 million budget mark. At the moment, the chances of it reaching A New Era’s total ($92.6m) are slim. The first Downton Abbey film remains the top performer of the trilogy, with a global total of nearly $195 million, a benchmark that the finale will not surpass.

Downton Abbey Film Series Box Office

Downton Abbey (2019) – $194.6 M

Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) – $92.6 M

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – $80.3 M

Outperforming Hereditary Despite Slowing Momentum

Even with its slowdown, The Grand Finale has managed to surpass one notable title. It outgrossed A24’s horror hit Hereditary in its original box office run. Hereditary, released in 2018, made about $79.9 million worldwide, including $44 million from North America and $35.9 million overseas. That film has since been re-released four times, bringing its total close to $90 million, but The Grand Finale’s initial run has already crossed that earlier benchmark.

Despite this small victory, the picture for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale remains uncertain. The drop in audience interest and theatre count shows the movie’s time in cinemas is nearing its end. It has a modest place in the franchise’s legacy, closing a chapter that once brought strong box office success but now seems ready to fade out quietly from the big screen.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Trailer

