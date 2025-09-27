Halloween is right around the corner, and what better way to set the mood than with a spine-chilling movie marathon? Whether you’re into supernatural thrillers, ghostly encounters, or psychological creepers, horror classics never fail to give that perfect dose of goosebumps. From The Babadook to The Ring, we’ve rounded up 8 must-watch horror movies that will keep you on the edge of your seat this spooky season.

8. The Sixth Sense (1999)

RT Score: 86%

86% Director: M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan Streaming On: Peacock & Apple TV

Plot: The Sixth Sense tells the story of a young boy named Cole who can see and communicate with ghosts. He is terrified by these experiences and confides in Dr. Malcolm Crowe, a child psychologist. As Dr. Crowe helps Cole understand his abilities, he realizes that the ghosts are seeking Cole’s help to resolve their unfinished business. The story takes a dramatic turn when Dr. Crowe discovers that he, too, is a ghost. In both The Sixth Sense and Longlegs, the protagonists go through emotional and psychological journeys while dealing with supernatural elements.

7. The Ring (2002)

RT Score: 72%

72% Director: Gore Verbinski

Gore Verbinski Streaming On: Apple TV & Prime Video

Plot: Naomi Watts-starrer The Ring follows a journalist named Rachel who investigates a mysterious videotape that causes anyone who watches it to die seven days later. After her niece dies under strange circumstances, Rachel watches the tape and receives a chilling phone call saying, “Seven days.” With the help of her ex-boyfriend, she tries to uncover the origins of the tape. They discover it is connected to the vengeful spirit of a girl named Samara, who had a tragic past. Like Longlegs, The Ring follows a woman who races against time while facing paranormal threats.

6. The Babadook (2014)

RT Score: 98%

98% Director: Jennifer Kent

Jennifer Kent Streaming On: Hulu & Prime Video

Plot: This Jennifer Kent directorial is about a single mother, Amelia, and her son, Samuel, who discover a creepy pop-up book about a monster called the Babadook. As they read the book, strange things start happening in their home. Samuel believes the Babadook is real and tries to protect his mom. Amelia, initially skeptical, later begins to experience terrifying events herself. They then must confront the Babadook and their own grief. Both Longlegs and The Babadook focus on the parent-child relationship under strain, as Amelia and her son confront the Babadook, while Lee uncovers her mother’s involvement with Longlegs.

5. Hereditary (2018)

RT Score: 90%

90% Director: Ari Aster

Ari Aster Streaming On: Apple TV & Prime Video

Plot: Hereditary follows the Graham family, who are dealing with the aftermath of their grandmother’s death and the mysterious secrets she left behind. As strange events unfold, they uncover a disturbing history of occult practices and demonic influence that threatens their lives. Similar to Longlegs, Hereditary explores themes of inherited trauma and supernatural manipulation while focusing on the occult.

4. Se7en (1995)

RT Score: 84%

84% Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Streaming On: HBO Max & Apple TV

Plot: Featuring stellar performances by Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, Se7en follows two detectives, Somerset and Mills, as they investigate a series of brutal murders inspired by the seven deadly sins. The killer, John Doe, uses each murder to punish perceived moral offenses, leading Somerset and Mills on a grim journey to uncover his identity. Similar to Longlegs, Se7en explores dark themes of human nature and the psychological impact of confronting evil.

3. The Changeling (1980)

RT Score: 85%

85% Director: Peter Medak

Peter Medak Streaming On: Philo & Plex

Plot: The Changeling tells the story of John Russell, a composer who moves into an old mansion after tragically losing his wife and daughter. He begins experiencing supernatural occurrences, including ghostly figures and eerie sounds, that lead him to uncover a dark secret involving a murdered child. John then seeks justice for the restless spirit haunting the house. Like Longlegs, The Changeling mixes psychological horror with mystery, showing how past traumas and unresolved mysteries can haunt and manipulate the present.

2. Mama (2013)

RT Score: 63%

63% Director: Andrés Muschietti

Andrés Muschietti Streaming On: Apple TV & Netflix

Plot: Mama centers on two young sisters rescued from a cabin in the woods after their parents’ deaths. They are able to see a malevolent entity they call ‘Mama,’ who cares for them in isolation for years. When they are found and taken in by their uncle and his girlfriend, the family gets haunted by the eerie presence. Both Longlegs and Mama delve into themes of maternal instincts, the lingering effects of trauma, and the psychological impact of supernatural forces on familial bonds.

1. Sinister (2012)

RT Score: 64%

64% Director: Scott Derrickson

Scott Derrickson Streaming On: Apple TV & Movie Sphere+

Plot: Starring Ethan Hawke, Sinister revolves around Ellison Oswalt, a true crime writer, as he moves his family into a house where a horrific murder occurred. While exploring the attic, Ellison discovers a box of old home movies depicting gruesome killings. As he investigates further, he uncovers a pattern of similar murders linked to a pagan deity named Bughuul, who consumes the souls of children. Both Longlegs and Sinister involve uncovering dark secrets tied to past tragedies, where characters become entangled in forces beyond their understanding. Additionally, the two films blend psychological horror with a suspenseful atmosphere, revealing how past traumas and sinister entities manipulate and haunt those who dare to investigate or confront them.

