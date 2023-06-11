Actress Naomi Watts and actor Billy Crudup are married.

The ‘King Kong’ star, 54, confirmed her marriage to The Morning Show actor, 54, in an Instagram post, reports People magazine.

Naomi Watts shared a photo of herself and Billy Crudup in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse with wide smiles as Watts holds onto a bouquet of white flowers.

As per People, the actress, wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress, stood opposite Crudup, who donned a sleek navy suit without a tie. “Hitched” is what Naomi Watts simply captioned it.

Naomi Watts’ social media post came after pictures of the star in the same Oscar de la Renta dress, holding the same flowers and wearing a gold wedding band a day prior. In the images, Crudup also wore a band on his ring finger, and rocked the same navy suit he’s wearing in his now-wife’s latest Instagram snap.

Congratulations to the newlyweds.

