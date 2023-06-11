K-Pop is one of the world’s most popular genres/music styles, and South Korea’s Blackpink is definitely among the most loved groups out there. Debuted in August 2014, the group consist of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Today, we are talking about the group rapper Lalisa Manobal and the time she was s*xually harassed.

As per several reports, the ‘Money’ singer faced s*xual harassment in 2020 when a Bangkok café owner took to social media and decided to auction off some of the times she touched at his show. This included the couch and toilet seat she sat on, among many other things. Disgustingly, some sick online users not only joined the bids but asked the owner if the rapper’s p*bic hair was also on it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As shared on Quora, the owner of the café located at Talad Rod Fai Night Market took to Facebook and joked about selling the furniture Balckpink’s Lisa sat on and the toilet seat she used. In the post, he also joked about her body parts. Some of the comments on the post read – Owner: “Someone inboxed me with an offer of 100,000 baht ($3,300)” Commenter: “How much just to smell the sofa?” Owner: “1,000 baht ($33), but for friends, 100 baht ($3).”

Sick comments on this post auctioning things touched by Blackpink’s Lisa read – Commenter: “If she went to the toilet, I want to buy the toilet seat too, is there pubic hair on it?” Owner: “There are about 10 pieces of hair but I need to do a DNA test first.”

As per scmp, soon after Lisa shared pictures of her time at MQQN Cafe Bangkok on her Instagram, the cafe owner posted that he had been offered as much as 100,000 baht (US$3,300) for the seat she had used. “I am not satisfied with this price yet. We also have the glass and the spoon she used too.” Unhappy with the comments pouring in and the owner’s responses, the rapper’s fans slammed him for s*xual harassment and trended his café on Twitter.

Owing to the backlash, The cafe’s owner then left an apology on his Facebook account. He wrote, “I have to apologise for the negative post. I apologise to Lisa and anyone involved. We all love and admire Lisa. I’m sorry for what happened. I have to apologise again.”

Check out the post s*xually harassing Balckpink’s Lisa in 2020 here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Camila Cabello Once Revealed Her Ex-Boyfriend Shawn Mendes Talked Dirty In His Sleep: “He’d Just Be Like Baby That Feels So Good…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News